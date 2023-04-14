SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 984,919 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 84,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.