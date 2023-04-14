SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 66,010,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13,582% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ITE)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.