SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 66,010,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13,582% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.