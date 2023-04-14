SPC Financial Inc. Sells 7,978 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $134.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,244. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

