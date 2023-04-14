SPC Financial Inc. Sells 313 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 850,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,299. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

