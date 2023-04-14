Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.26.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.16 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

