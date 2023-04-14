Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,242.18

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,242.18 ($15.38) and traded as low as GBX 1,141 ($14.13). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,152.50 ($14.27), with a volume of 18,445 shares trading hands.

Solid State Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90. The firm has a market cap of £127.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,445.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,241.72.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Solid State’s payout ratio is 4,347.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Solid State Company Profile

In other Solid State news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 960 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.89), for a total transaction of £10,771.20 ($13,338.95). In related news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.89), for a total value of £10,771.20 ($13,338.95). Also, insider Peter Owen James sold 1,200 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.22), for a total transaction of £15,720 ($19,467.49). Corporate insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.