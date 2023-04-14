Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.26

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $10.60. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 3,293 shares traded.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.