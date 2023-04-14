Society Pass (SOPA) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) is one of 188 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Society Pass to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Society Pass shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Society Pass has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00 Society Pass Competitors 773 4717 10077 253 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Society Pass and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Society Pass currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 183.18%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Society Pass and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $5.64 million -$33.79 million -0.70 Society Pass Competitors $9.18 billion $50.55 million -22.44

Society Pass’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60% Society Pass Competitors -38.50% -144.96% -3.39%

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

