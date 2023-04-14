Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,007.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.8115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading

