Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,517,500 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the March 15th total of 4,690,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 551.7 days.
Smoore International Price Performance
Shares of Smoore International stock remained flat at C$2.16 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. Smoore International has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.25.
Smoore International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smoore International (SMORF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.