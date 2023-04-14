Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,517,500 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the March 15th total of 4,690,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 551.7 days.

Smoore International Price Performance

Shares of Smoore International stock remained flat at C$2.16 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. Smoore International has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.25.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

