Small Cap Consu Comments on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 75.40% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Shares of BWMX opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth $405,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $113,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.