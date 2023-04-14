Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.30. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time data information systems to the industrial automation and financial trading markets. It also develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The firm offers SkkyHub service, DataHub middleware, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software.

