Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of SIXWF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

