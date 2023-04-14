Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of SIXWF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
