Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 507.5% in March

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 507.5% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.58% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SINT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 214,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sintx Technologies

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.