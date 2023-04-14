Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.66. 727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.8586 per share. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.