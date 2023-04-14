Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Drops By 85.0%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ZOZO Price Performance
Shares of SRTTY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,234. ZOZO has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.
About ZOZO
