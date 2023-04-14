Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Grows By 222.6%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 222.6% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verb Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERBW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.