Short Interest in V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Drops By 99.8%

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,477,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

V Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VGID remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. V Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About V Group

V Group, Inc provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

