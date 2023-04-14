Short Interest in V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Drops By 99.8%

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,477,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
V Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VGID remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. V Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About V Group
