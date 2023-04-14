Short Interest in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Drops By 59.4%

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of UTA Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,709,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,411,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTA Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ UTAA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,101. UTA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

