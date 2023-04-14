Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Decreases By 70.5%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNRV remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 548,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,536. Unrivaled Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

