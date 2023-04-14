Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Decreases By 70.5%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNRV remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 548,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,536. Unrivaled Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Unrivaled Brands
