Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Decreases By 85.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Price Performance

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 4,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

