Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 96.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,014. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

