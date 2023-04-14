Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 96.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,014. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
