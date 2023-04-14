Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Expands By 266.7%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Table Trac Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TBTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. Table Trac has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
About Table Trac
