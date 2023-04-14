Short Interest in NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) Increases By 1,200.0%

NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

NSI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NIUWF remained flat at C$23.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. NSI has a 52-week low of C$23.40 and a 52-week high of C$32.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.37.

About NSI

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well-located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives and disciplined asset rotation.

