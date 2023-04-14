Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Rises By 1,850.0%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,798. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.