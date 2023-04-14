Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Increases By 1,062.1%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 1,062.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Histogen by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Histogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of HSTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 30,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,007. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). Histogen had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 294.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Histogen will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

