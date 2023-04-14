Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 92.7%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 3,640,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 660.8 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFTLF remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

