Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 92.7%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 3,640,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 660.8 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CFTLF remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.07.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
