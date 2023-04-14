Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Titon Trading Up 7.1 %

LON:TON opened at GBX 75 ($0.93) on Tuesday. Titon has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.42 million, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Titon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

