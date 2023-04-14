Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 11,600 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.