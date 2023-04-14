SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 317 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 6,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $589.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

