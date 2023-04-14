SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

