SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $488,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $249.53 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

