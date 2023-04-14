SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 372 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.