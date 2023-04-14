Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 6,560,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 3,195,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Senseonics Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

