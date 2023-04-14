Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENSGet Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 6,560,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 3,195,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

