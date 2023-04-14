Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

