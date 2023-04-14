Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of SEB stock traded up $86.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,906.04. 2,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,860.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,831.78. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,334.00.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

