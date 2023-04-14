SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Loop Capital

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.13.

NYSE:SE opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 2,036.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

