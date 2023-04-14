SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Loop Capital

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.13.
SEA Stock Performance
NYSE:SE opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12.
Institutional Trading of SEA
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 2,036.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.