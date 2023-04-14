Schubert & Co Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schubert & Co decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

