Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of Santos stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 72,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,015. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Santos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

