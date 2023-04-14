Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.