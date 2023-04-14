Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,581,000 after buying an additional 326,337 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

