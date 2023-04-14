Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.75. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 554,259 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 49.34% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 464,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

Further Reading

