Sabal Trust CO Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 380,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.57.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
