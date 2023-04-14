Sabal Trust CO Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.10. 264,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

