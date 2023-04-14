Sabal Trust CO Invests $355,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.71. 251,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

