Sabal Trust CO Has $29.03 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Apr 14th, 2023

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $29,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 109,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

