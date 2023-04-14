Sabal Trust CO Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Target were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.61. 266,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

