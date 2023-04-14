RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $89.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

RPM International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $81.67 on Monday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

