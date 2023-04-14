ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading Up 1.3%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 94,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 337,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of ROK Resources in a report on Monday, January 16th.

ROK Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.