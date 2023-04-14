Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.94

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.94 and traded as high as C$6.20. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.12, with a volume of 93,868 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$634.93 million, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.94.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -189.47%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

